THAT AWFUL MAN AND HIS MANAGER

The last surviving Howard Johnson's restaurant in America has closed, a few years after New England said goodbye to the iconic chain.Open for most of the past 70 years, the restaurant was located in Lake George, New York, a popular summer vacation spot near the Adirondack Mountains. The restaurant closed its doors in recent weeks and the property is up for lease, according to a local affiliate."Lake George is officially dead," a Howard Johnson's fan wrote on Facebook, adding several pictures of the abandoned restaurant. "Cobwebs on the door. Right before Memorial Day rush up here."The longtime roadside staple had about 1,000 restaurants...

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO