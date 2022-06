GILROY – A group of Gilroy residents seeking to oust Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz following a deadly shooting during a Halloween party at her home have begun gathering signatures for a potential recall election.According to recall supporters, the city's clerk approved the petition this week. Supporters will have until October 12 to collect at least 6,217 valid signatures, equivalent to 20% of the city's registered voters.Recall backers said the effort was in response to the October 30, 2021 shooting at Armendariz's home that killed two people and injured two others."Gilroy deserves councilmembers who lead with integrity and character. The actions of...

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO