Denton County sets up monkeypox webpage, but no confirmed cases yet

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2KqD_0gC4brSs00
Denton County Public Health has preemptively set up a monkeypox website, though no cases are confirmed in the county. Screenshot

Denton County Public Health now has an active monkeypox webpage, but no cases of the rare virus have been confirmed within county lines.

DCPH launched the webpage Tuesday afternoon, ahead of any confirmed monkeypox cases. In a short video, director Matt Richardson said there will be future press releases and updates to the site for any “Denton County-specific information.”

Texas’ first monkeypox case this year was confirmed last week in Dallas County. Cases have been popping up in countries that don’t typically report the disease, which can spread from animal to human, then between humans. However, monkeypox is less transmissible than something like the coronavirus.

Denton County Public Health has recommended limiting contact with anyone who has a suspected or confirmed case of the virus. Symptoms can take over a week to develop, including fever, headache and a characteristic rash. In most cases, symptoms dissipate within a few weeks, but there can be complications in severe cases.

Any future local information about the virus can be found at dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox.

