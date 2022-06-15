ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting answers: investing in the current inflated market

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springfield Thunderbirds are AHL Eastern Conference Champions and are heading to the Calder Cup Finals. Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber. Updated: 1 hours ago. A Springfield...

Town by Town: June 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. Greenwood Pool in Longmeadow opened Friday ahead of the hot summer season. The town pool opened Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well. It will be closed Monday through Friday of next week but then permanently...
Getting Answers: heating oil price concerns

Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber. A Springfield native, Plotkin is one of the lead organizers of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and is the force behind Art & Soles. Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches. Updated: 1...
Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Brethren Community Foundation for their Juneteenth celebration. The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. The foundation held a tribute for the late Raymond A. Jordan and honored and recognized individuals with community service awards. “We...
Street in Springfield named for retired State Rep. Benjamin Swan

On this Juneteenth holiday weekend, the city of Springfield, Massachusetts will honor a local civil rights leader and public servant with a street naming. A street in the historically Black Mason Square section of Springfield has been named Ben Swan Way to honor Benjamin Swan, who in the 1950s and 60s marched for civil rights in Springfield and other cities around the country and then later represented Springfield on Beacon Hill for more than two decades.
Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs

The Springfield Thunderbirds are AHL Eastern Conference Champions and are heading to the Calder Cup Finals. Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches. Updated: 18 hours ago. This comes after Chicopee High School implemented a similar project a couple months ago. Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen...
Drivers frustrated over Route 20 construction project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re traveling through West Springfield, from Westfield or Springfield, you may be experiencing some delays. The state is currently reducing the number of traffic lanes on Route 20 from four lanes to two lanes. “It’s a nightmare, honestly,” said Alasha Giles of West...
Western Mass. school districts gear up for summer school with dwindling COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students are in the home stretch with summer break around the corner, but for many students, those summer break plans can include summer school. “We’re excited to be back pre-pandemic and looks like we have a full roster of kids that will be participating,” said West Springfield Public School Superintendent Tim Connor.
Juneteenth celebrations continue in Springfield with block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend, celebrations are happening across the nation for Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans in the United States. Here in Springfield, a block party was held at Court Square for the community. Community members gathered for an afternoon of fun and...
Live 95.9

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Forest Park Civic Association hosts annual Illumination Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Forest Park Civic Association hosted its 33rd Annual Illumination Night on Maplewood Terrace. Western Mass News spoke with city councilor Victor Davila, who said illumination night is aimed at celebrating the city of Springfield by bringing the community together. He said this is the first time in two years they were able to host the event due to covid restrictions.
Getting Answers: Helping students get back on track

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Students across western Mass. are wrapping up what was, for most, the first full year of in-person learning since 2019. But not without many challenges along the way. “We needed students in person,” said Holyoke Publis Schools’ superintendent, Anthony Soto. This year, school districts across...
WESTFIELD, MA
Mortgage rates surge by more than half of a percentage point

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mortgage rates surged by more than half a percentage point this week. The largest one-week increase since 1987 according to Freddie Mac. This comes amid rising inflation and an interest rate hike by the federal reserve. It’s been a busy few years for the Acuna Family Brokerage...
Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGGB Thursday morning update.

In this update, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point today and Western Mass News is getting answers from the town of East Longmeadow after neighbors reached out to our newsroom concerned over a lack of trash pickup. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Affordable housing officials concerned over flaws in new state system

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Housing officials here in western Massachusetts are speaking out Wednesday night as they feel the effects of a state law passed in 2014. They said that some changes caused by the legislation have people waiting months for affordable housing. The Agawam Housing Authority said a new...
AGAWAM, MA

