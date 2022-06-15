In person Pā‘ū Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa returns to Lahaina in honor of Nā Kamehameha

King Kamehameha Day is celebrated with a Pāʻū Parade that begins in Lahaina Saturday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. and runs along Front Street from Kenui Street to Shaw Street. A Ho‘olaule‘a takes place under the Banyan Tree. The 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha,” honoring King Kamehameha I who united the Hawaiian Islands under one rule. The Pāʻū Grand Marshal is Glenn Berce and his wife, Linda Berce, is the Pāʻū Queen. Glenn Berce, a Makawao resident, is an accomplished horseman and cowboy. Berce is a lifetime member of Maui Roping Club and has won several Hawaiʻi State Championships in reining and cutting in cow-horse events. He has also been the chair of the Livestock & Poultry Exhibit of the Maui Fair for more than 35 years.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO