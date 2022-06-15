ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

In person Pā‘ū Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa returns to Lahaina in honor of Nā Kamehameha

mauinow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui celebrates ali’i nui, King Kamehameha I and his legacy in the 2022 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a, which returns to Front Street in Lahaina this weekend. The parade commences at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 from Kenui St....

mauinow.com

mauinow.com

King Kamehameha celebration returned to Lahaina with colorful parade

The Nā Kamehameha commemorative celebration returned in person to Lahaina town on Saturday with the pāʻū parade and the ho‘olaule‘a (Hawaiian festival) under the big Lahaina banyan tree. The Hawaiʻi wide 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha”...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, June 18-24

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū (weekend work): Single...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Crime June 5 – 11, 2022: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts and 17 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from June 5 to 11, 2022. Compared to the previous week, there was one less burglary; but there were 5 more vehicle thefts and 6 more vehicle break-ins reported. Below...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Free Father’s Day entertainment Sunday in Central Maui

A free Father’s Day concert will take place at the Maui Mall Village at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Performers include Hawaiʻi recording artist Keali’i Lum and the Halau Hula O Keola-Ali’i O Kekai. The halau has performed at resort luau shows and festivals on Maui and in Japan, according to a news release.
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 16 – 22

King Kamehameha Day is celebrated with a Pāʻū Parade that begins in Lahaina Saturday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. and runs along Front Street from Kenui Street to Shaw Street. A Ho‘olaule‘a takes place under the Banyan Tree. The 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha,” honoring King Kamehameha I who united the Hawaiian Islands under one rule. The Pāʻū Grand Marshal is Glenn Berce and his wife, Linda Berce, is the Pāʻū Queen. Glenn Berce, a Makawao resident, is an accomplished horseman and cowboy. Berce is a lifetime member of Maui Roping Club and has won several Hawaiʻi State Championships in reining and cutting in cow-horse events. He has also been the chair of the Livestock & Poultry Exhibit of the Maui Fair for more than 35 years.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

South Maui marks grand reopening of Kalama Skate Park in Kīhei

With eager skaters standing by, Mayor Michael Victorino led reopening ceremonies this morning for Kīhei’s newly revamped Kalama Skate Park, according to a news release. The upgraded skate park, located at 1900 South Kīhei Road, has new decking for its vertical ramp and halfpipe, new concrete structures for an on-grade street course and concrete bowl, rebuilt staircases, repainted railings and new fencing around the park.
SWIMMING & SURFING
mauinow.com

Proposal paves way for more public parking at coveted South Maui beach

After years of sparring over beach parking at popular Keawakapu in South Maui, a new bill is paving the way for additional public parking on nearby state land. Maui County Council in committee Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend approval for Bill 65, which gives the mayor the green light to enter an agreement with the state so a half-acre parcel of nearby state land can be cleared and used for public parking.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui residents may get to vote on creating an East Maui Community Water Authority

The Maui County Council is considering whether a question should be added to the ballot this November for voters to decide on creating a local water authority in East Maui. The proposed authority would hold and manage state water leases in the region. There would be an advisory board made up of community representatives from Nāhiku to Huelo.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows seeking applicants for leadership program

With the 14th group of Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows graduating on June 29, the nonprofit now is seeking applicants for the 15th cohort of its leadership program. The year-long Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows program is designed to help develop and train future leaders in Maui County to identify challenges and overcome them.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Help fill the dumpster at Honolua Bay cleanup on June 18

The Save Honolua Coalition is hosting a cleanup of Mauiʻs Honolua Bay on Saturday, June 18, starting at 8 a.m. at the Baseyard. The cleanup will last until the dumpster is filled. Participants should meet at the Baseyard, located just past the surf entrance at Honolua Bay after mile...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
vigourtimes.com

CDC categorizes Hawaii County as a high-level community for COVID-19 risks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today moved Hawaii County from a yellow, medium-level community to an orange, high-level community for COVID-19 impacts. Hawaii County now joins Kauai, Honolulu, and Maui counties, which are also categorized as orange, high-risk COVID communities. All four major counties in the state...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

18 people displaced after fire at a Maui apartment building damages 4 units

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple families were displaced from their home after a fire in Wailuku Thursday morning. Maui firefighters were dispatched to Waimaluhia Lane just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a fire that started on the ground floor and was spreading to the second story of the...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Now Seeks Reader Input for Survey: Increase in Violent and Property Crimes, Residential Rental Prices, Persisting Drought Conditions, Maui County Elections

Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about Maui’s residential rental prices spiking 41%, county government actions to create more affordable housing, persisting drought conditions, increase of violent and property crimes, and the upcoming mayoral and council races. The survey...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Newly renovated community center, DMVL in Pukalani opens with blessing

Newly renovated Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center and Pukalani Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing Office opened Wednesday with a blessing, a news release said. Mayor Michael Victorino praised the work, adding that Upcountry residents will benefit from the new features. “Upcountry residents can now enjoy an improved community center...
PUKALANI, HI

