San Diego County, CA

Recognizing the Signs of Elder Abuse

By Katie Cadiao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the County of San Diego Aging & Independence Services is asking San Diegans to be on the lookout for signs of elder abuse. Elder abuse can take many shapes and forms, including physical abuse, neglect, financial abuse, abandonment, isolation, abduction, or other poor treatment...

countynewscenter.com

County Identifies Third Probable Case of hMPXV

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency has identified an additional probable case of hMPXV, also known as human monkeypox, bringing the total probable case count in the region to three. All probable cases must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

A Special Opportunity for Those with Special Needs

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County supervisors unanimously approved a plan to recruit and hire neurodivergent residents, including those on the autism spectrum. The plan by Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and Supervisor Chairman Nathan Fletcher would also require all county staff and hiring managers to complete disability and neurodiversity training. The supervisors are also encouraging other local employers to follow suit and provide San Diego residents with autism and other neurodiverse traits with job opportunities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

COVID Vaccines for Children Under 5 Expected Soon

Children under 5 years of age are the only group that is not eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The situation is likely to change soon if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States committee approve Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer’s for children ages 6 months to 4 years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thealpinesun.com

Places to live becoming harder to find

In a recent study from the Southern California Rental Housing Association Spring 2022 Vacancy and Rental Rate Study showed a dramatic decline in the vacancy rate, dropping from 2.91% in Spring 2021 to 1.25% in Spring 2022. The city of San Diego vacancy rate decreased from 3.3% to less than one percent (0.92) percent, numbers not seen in 22 years. With the diminished supply of available rental housing jumping significantly, recording the weighted average rents for all unit types in the San Diego region and found rent rose roughly 15% from $1,953 to $2,247 over the past year. Studio rentals increased from $1,519 to $1,612. Onebedroom rentals increased from $1,749 to $1,970. Twobedroom rentals increased from $2,052 to $2,433. Threebedroom rentals increased from $2,651 to $2,842. East County vacancy rate fell from 2.2% to 0.85%. South County vacancy rate fell from 2.6% to 1.8%, and North County vacancy rate fell from 2.1% to 1.34%. SCRHA Executive Director Alan Pentico said this survey is done every year to everyone that owns a single family home or condominium to the largest properties in the county and is one of the largest and broadest surveys done in the industry. “It is a very comprehensive big umbrella of the market which is important because roughly 68% of the market is owned by independent owners that have 15 units or less, so that is a huge chunk of the market.” Pentico said for renters, East County is one of the tightest markets, North County is one of the most available markets, but that the numbers are so close, there is not much difference. “The greatest demand for units right now is in the two bedrooms, and the least demand is in the three plus bedrooms,” he said. “If you are in the market for those things, keep that in mind.” Pentico said the region is at about 1.25% vacancies. “What that mean in San Diego County is that there is roughly 6,357 available units at any one time,” he said. “That is called the liquidity of the market. That is not a whole lot for a region of our size.” Pentico said it is important for renters to prepare themselves in advance. Start looking early. Find where you are hoping to go. What that property manager is looking for in the application process, have all that information available, and to apply early. “It is going to take time to get accepted somewhere,” he said. “Because it is such a high demand period. Normally have one to two options, but now have five to six options so you know that you are covered well in advance.” Pentico said from an owner’s perspective, the high demand will continue, and rents are expected to continue to go up for a while longer, mainly due to eviction moratoriums are still in place. “Everyone is in a sit and wait kind of mode,” he said. “That is going to continue to drive rents up, particularly because we are not getting any new product on the market or anything of the rates that we need to make a huge difference in this. But also, be aware that the feds are talking about increases in the rate, as well as a possible recession, if not stagnation, and all those things will start to make a factor in the next six months or so.” Pentico said the state passed Assembly Bill 1482, California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, in the fall of 2019 and went into effect in July 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that there are certain properties that fall under these rules. He said landlords need to pay particular attention to it as it has deadlines, and to find out whether they are exempt or non-exempted by the rules. He said the state rules in moratoriums have expired now along with the county, but the city of San Diego just extended its until Sept. 30. “You want to make sure that you are paying attention and following those rules,’ he said. “The city of Chula Vista is looking to do that even further, and theirs is more restrictive and punitive. Under what was proposed, if you intended to talk to your tenant about these sorts of things, a tenant could say you are harassing them, and a landlord could possibly go to jail for that. Even though they are trying to have a conversation with a tenant about their situation. In a lot of ways, it weaponized these discussions between tenants and landlords.” Pentico said it was really created by the city due to a couple of problem properties and it is not a “mass problem,” so the city of Chula Vista is relooking at its proposal. “Our instructions to tenants and landlords are to keep the lines of communication open. Be flexible. Be sympathetic to one another. We are all in this together. It is all still related to the pandemic. Communication will go a long way to get everyone to where they need to be and what they want,” he said. Pentico said the state rules adopted in 2019 have not had the chance to see the effectiveness of it, and that there is not enough data to understand the good and bad of the assembly bill because it has not had sufficient time to operate. “It is premature for any jurisdiction to start passing things that are more restrictive,” he said. “When we look at legislation from the Association’s standpoint of what the resident is going to experience, and what the housing provider is going to experience. When you have rules that change in every jurisdiction, every five miles from the border of a city or town, it gets very confusing and difficult for everyone to manage. Particularly from a consumer standpoint.” Pentico said for more information visit solcalrha.org which is open to both tenants and landlords.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego to give cash to seniors, others to help with rent

Up to $500 a month in rental relief could soon be available for San Diegans at risk of homelessness. The San Diego City Council voted Monday to include the Housing Stability Fund in the city’s $5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget. The pilot project has enough money to cover...
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: The Surveillance Ordinance Is Back, Baby

San Diego’s surveillance ordinance will be back in front of elected officials for a second and possibly final vote on Monday. There doesn’t appear to be any substantive changes to the text since it got the Council’s initial approval in November 2020 and then underwent review by the mayor’s office and heads of the city’s various employee unions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Probation Youth Learn Life Skills Through Woodworking Program

Students at the County Probation Department’s new Youth Transition Campus are preparing for a woodworking exhibition Friday, June 17. Youth will get to show off their projects built over the last year in Career and Technical Education classes at the new Kearny Mesa campus and at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Skateboarder imprisoned for Carlsbad rape, murder granted parole

CARLSBAD — Former professional skateboarder Mark “Gator” Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years to life behind bars for the 1991 killing of 22-year-old Jessica Bergsten, who...
CARLSBAD, CA
Voice of San Diego

When it Comes to Housing in San Marcos, The Kids Are Not Alright

San Marcos and North County are losing young people, which is bad news for families, businesses and for our schools. From 2015 to 2020, North County saw a net loss of individuals under 40, while the region’s population of residents over 65 grew and is expected to double by 2050. If this trend continues, families will part, businesses (of all kinds) will have difficulty finding workers, and our public schools will continue to see declining enrollment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad Trash Service Changes July 1st

Starting July 1, Republic Services will provide your trash, recycling and organic waste services in the City of Carlsbad. Look on the lid of your new trash carts to know what goes in each bin. In the coming weeks, Republic Services will mail you a complete guide to your new...
CARLSBAD, CA
94.3 Lite FM

Police and Hudson Valley Facebook Users Spreading False Info

A police department warning has gone viral throughout the Hudson Valley, but most people have no idea that it's based on completely false information. Facebook is a great way to share important news quickly, but when that information is not even true it can cause more harm than good. Take, for example, the latest viral Facebook post that has Hudson Valley parents scared to death about an alleged plot to kill children by poisoning them with dollar bills.
HUDSON, NY

