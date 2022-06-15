ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

5 Things To Do In Brighton, CO This Week(end)!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday, Macaroni KID Brighton shares five things to do with your kids in or around Brighton, CO over the coming week or weekend. Here are Macaroni KID Brighton's picks for the five things to do in the area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the...

303magazine.com

Colorado Tiny Home Festival Returns to Brighton Next Weekend

Does size really matter? When it comes to buying homes, that is. Tiny home living has taken over our Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds over the last few years, but with home prices rising, they are well on their way to becoming the norm. The Colorado Tiny Home Festival is back for its fifth year on June 25 and 26, showcasing the many ways homeowners can go big while living small.
KDVR.com

Lil’ Stinker blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time once more when Denver Botanic Gardens’ favorite smelly flower is blooming. The infamous Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, is located in the Tropical Conservatory of the Botanic Gardens. The flower last bloomed in 2016, with the blooming estimated to last 24 to 36 hours.
9NEWS

Portable playgrounds offer food and fun in Thornton

DENVER, Colorado — One summer program put on in collaboration with the City of Thornton and the Food Bank of the Rockies is trying to appeal to kids with play and food. The idea is to bring activities to children while also providing summer meals for them. 'Portable Playgrounds'...
CBS Denver

Fountain Missing From Casa Bonita Entrance

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Copter4 flew over the iconic Colorado landmark and the fountain is not there. (credit: CBS) It’s part of the renovation efforts. The City of Lakewood said it is waiting to see new plans for a new fountain structure. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year. Casa Bonita (credit: CBS) Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.
KDVR.com

Colorado heading to the ocean

Airbnb is getting a lot of interest from Denver in going to the ocean. 97-degree high on Friday: Pinpoint Weather Alert …. DUI blood results exonerate man in 2 different arrests. Firefighters getting advanced cancer screenings. Colorado inspecting fuel meters for quality control. Fire ban in effect in Front Range...
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
macaronikid.com

Week's Top Events 6/17- 6/23

Here are MacaroniKID Broomfield's picks for the top things to do in the Broomfield | Erie | Lafayette | Louisville | Superior area with kids 6/17-6/23. Click on the links for all the details!. Joy Park Free Nights return on the third Friday of each month, May through September, from...
99.9 The Point

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to Loveland’s CJ’s Patio Grill

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
historic-structures.com

Davies' Chuck Wagon Diner, Lakewood Colorado

Davies' Chuck Wagon Diner is a particularly well preserved example of a streamlined, prefabricated stainless steel diner, a specific diner type that enjoyed considerable popularity during the middle years of the 20th century. Historically found in greater numbers in the eastern United States, even at the time of its completion in 1957, Davies' Chuck Wagon Diner represented a rare western example of the type. Today, it is believed to be the only extant example in Colorado. The diner, with its contributing sign, stands as a prominent and well known landmark along the West Colfax Avenue commercial corridor.
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
Westword

Black Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend for Felony Misdemeanor

If you go to a drag show hosted by Felony Misdemeanor (born Theariale St. Cyr Stallings), hang on tight to your boyfriend (or dad). The outrageous, hilarious, provocative stoner queen and unofficial Ivy Park spokesmodel is known for pushing audience members out of their comfort zone, whether it's pulling them up on stage for a lap dance or singling out the one cis-het man in the crowd to flirt with. The 47-year-old Misdemeanor has been seducing Denver audiences for almost twenty years, and has been doing drag for even longer.
indenvertimes.com

5 Reasons You Need a Will Before Renovating Your Home in Denver

As any homeowner knows, renovating your home can be a costly and time-consuming endeavor. From hiring contractors to buying new materials, there are a lot of details to consider. However, one detail that is often overlooked is creating a will. Before you begin any type of home renovation in Denver, here are five reasons why you need a will in place.
