SCDIU prepares to purchase critical rescue vehicle

After a handful of serious emergencies occurring in the region, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit is taking steps to ensure the SWAT team can respond effectively and quickly.

During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to put up $30,000 to go toward the purchase of a Lenco Bearcat vehicle, which has a price tag of $315,513. Commissioner Rick Gnemi was not present for the meeting.

The cost of the vehicle, an armored vehicle outfitted for military and law enforcement use, will be split between the counties and the major cities involved in the SCDIU partnership. The cities of Owatonna and Albert Lea, along with Freeborn County, will also be paying $30,000 each toward the vehicle, while the cities of Waseca and Waseca County will pay a combined total of $50,000.

“Smaller entities will be charged roughly $5,500 this year and next year, or a one time payment of $10,000,” said Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele. One of the smaller entities discussed was Faribault County, which has a total population of less than 14,000 people.

Thiele said a more than half of the cost of the vehicle has already been funded through a private donation to SCDIU.

While there has been a number of situations in the area that would benefit from having a BearCat in closer proximity, it was the November 2020 incident in Albert Lea where a gunman ambushed police that Thiele used as an example of the importance of this purchase.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 29, 2020, police responded to a reported possible noise complaint and/or weapons violation. It was reported that fireworks or gunshots were heard in the area of 800 Fourth Avenue South.

Upon arrival, a suspect ambushed an officer, shooting multiple times; at least two impacts to the squad and one impacting the officer’s chest. The officer was able to tactically relocate to a safe zone, assess injuries, and drive directly to the ER.

During this incident, the SCDIU called for assistance from the closest entity with an armored rescue vehicle: Mankato.

“Mankato brought the vehicle over, and it got shot up and parts had to be replaced,” Thiele said. “But it was something of a wait to get that vehicle here.”

Thiele said vehicles such as this will seldom if ever go over 55 mph, as they are built for dealing with the terrain and not for speed. As the SCDIU works on securing funding from the participating parties, they are also working on identifying the best possible place for housing the vehicle.

“We don’t have a place for it to be housed right here [in Steele County], but that is certainly a question that needs to be addressed by the [SCDIU] board itself,” Thiele said. “They are looking at Freeborn County right now, which is on the south side of our network. It makes sense to have it in our area where it would be more centrally located, so that is still part of the discussion.”

Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said the purchase of a rescue vehicle for SCDIU has been a topic for quite some time, but that he too shares concerns over where it will be housed once it is purchased.

“It has been on the radar to have a better located vehicle,” McIntosh said. “My only concern is sharing the storage and having it closer by so that if a need arises in the middle of Owatonna it is not in Albert Lea.”

While Commissioner John Glynn asked about storing the vehicle in New Richland, which would also be a central location for the four-county region, Thiele said there is not a suitable place in that community as the area would need to be climate controlled due to the vehicle’s ammunitions.

Participating municipalities are asked to submit payments by July 1. Annual maintenance costs for the vehicle will come out of the SCDIU budget.