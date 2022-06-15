ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

SCDIU prepares to purchase critical rescue vehicle

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

After a handful of serious emergencies occurring in the region, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit is taking steps to ensure the SWAT team can respond effectively and quickly.

During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to put up $30,000 to go toward the purchase of a Lenco Bearcat vehicle, which has a price tag of $315,513. Commissioner Rick Gnemi was not present for the meeting.

The cost of the vehicle, an armored vehicle outfitted for military and law enforcement use, will be split between the counties and the major cities involved in the SCDIU partnership. The cities of Owatonna and Albert Lea, along with Freeborn County, will also be paying $30,000 each toward the vehicle, while the cities of Waseca and Waseca County will pay a combined total of $50,000.

“Smaller entities will be charged roughly $5,500 this year and next year, or a one time payment of $10,000,” said Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele. One of the smaller entities discussed was Faribault County, which has a total population of less than 14,000 people.

Thiele said a more than half of the cost of the vehicle has already been funded through a private donation to SCDIU.

While there has been a number of situations in the area that would benefit from having a BearCat in closer proximity, it was the November 2020 incident in Albert Lea where a gunman ambushed police that Thiele used as an example of the importance of this purchase.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 29, 2020, police responded to a reported possible noise complaint and/or weapons violation. It was reported that fireworks or gunshots were heard in the area of 800 Fourth Avenue South.

Upon arrival, a suspect ambushed an officer, shooting multiple times; at least two impacts to the squad and one impacting the officer’s chest. The officer was able to tactically relocate to a safe zone, assess injuries, and drive directly to the ER.

During this incident, the SCDIU called for assistance from the closest entity with an armored rescue vehicle: Mankato.

“Mankato brought the vehicle over, and it got shot up and parts had to be replaced,” Thiele said. “But it was something of a wait to get that vehicle here.”

Thiele said vehicles such as this will seldom if ever go over 55 mph, as they are built for dealing with the terrain and not for speed. As the SCDIU works on securing funding from the participating parties, they are also working on identifying the best possible place for housing the vehicle.

“We don’t have a place for it to be housed right here [in Steele County], but that is certainly a question that needs to be addressed by the [SCDIU] board itself,” Thiele said. “They are looking at Freeborn County right now, which is on the south side of our network. It makes sense to have it in our area where it would be more centrally located, so that is still part of the discussion.”

Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said the purchase of a rescue vehicle for SCDIU has been a topic for quite some time, but that he too shares concerns over where it will be housed once it is purchased.

“It has been on the radar to have a better located vehicle,” McIntosh said. “My only concern is sharing the storage and having it closer by so that if a need arises in the middle of Owatonna it is not in Albert Lea.”

While Commissioner John Glynn asked about storing the vehicle in New Richland, which would also be a central location for the four-county region, Thiele said there is not a suitable place in that community as the area would need to be climate controlled due to the vehicle’s ammunitions.

Participating municipalities are asked to submit payments by July 1. Annual maintenance costs for the vehicle will come out of the SCDIU budget.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albert Lea, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Crime & Safety
Steele County, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Steele County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Steele County, MN
City
New Richland, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

A 36-year-old southern Minnesota man was killed in a grain bin accident Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, which is located just south of Owatonna. A 911 caller reported that someone was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Armored Vehicle#Rescue Vehicle#Scdiu#Swat#The Steele County Board#Lenco Bearcat
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Drug Overdose Death Leads to Charges Against Stewartville Couple

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man and woman from Stewartville have been charged with third-degree murder in connection with the drug overdose death of a Roseville man. Brandon Mann and Nicole Thorson, who are both 25 years old, were arraigned this morning in Goodhue County Court. The judge presiding over the hearing set their conditional bail at $500,000 each. In addition to the murder counts, both Mann and Thorson are also charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree drug sales.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
80
Followers
198
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy