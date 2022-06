The Detroit Red Wings changed the fate of their franchise in 1989 by drafting a pair of talented Russians, Sergei Fedorov (74th overall, 1989) and Vladimir Konstantinov (221st overall, 1989), who helped them win the Stanley Cup in 1997. Even though they have found success with Russian players throughout the years, Detroit doesn’t have a history of using high draft picks to acquire them. Even Pavel Datsyuk was drafted in the 6th round of the 1998 Draft. You have to go back to 1997 when the Red Wings selected winger Yuri Butsayev in the 2nd round for a somewhat high Russian draft pick.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO