Gerry, NY

Gerry woman charged with Harassment

nyspnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 13th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Angela Blood, 40, of Gerry, for Harassment 2nd Degree....

www.nyspnews.com

chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
YourErie

Warren County man gets 5 years for meth conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 5 years for federal charges related to methamphetamine. Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, of Tidioute was sentenced to 60 months in jail on June 17. From about June 2018 through the end of February 2020, Greeley conspired with co-defendants to possess and distribute 500 grams or […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Shooting Pistol On A City Street In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A 24-year-old man is accused of shooting a pistol several times in the air while walking around a street in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. Around 1:25 p.m., Dunkirk Police Dispatch received numerous calls regarding a person with a pistol walking in the area of the 400 block of Park and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenues, pointing the gun at people and shooting in the air several times.
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Frewsburg man arrested following domestic incident

On June 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Joseph Herzog, 52, of Frewsburg, for Harassment 2nd Degree. The Troopers responded to a residence in Frewsburg for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that during an argument, Herzog threatened to kill the victim several times. Herzog was placed under arrest and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment.
FREWSBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

Varysburg man arrested on felony charges

On June 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Kodie R. Skeels, 24 of Varysburg, NY for strangulation 2nd for obstruction of breathing, assault 2nd and assault 3rd. On June 12,2022 Troopers out of SP Warsaw received an arrest warrant for Skeel. Troopers did locate Skeels at his residence and he was taken into custody. Skeels had been involved in a domestic incident and two different dates. Skeels was transported to SP Warsaw for processing and arraigned in the town of Warsaw. Skeels was remanded to the Wyoming County jail in lieu of $25000.00 cash, $50000.00 bond and $75000.00 partially secured bond.
VARYSBURG, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Blood Arrested in Chautauqua County; Frewsburg Man Charged After Alleged Threats

Frewsburg Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Threat. A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument. Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton man arrested after warrant check

A Brocton man was arrested this morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted a warrant check at a residence in the village. Deputies say 36-year-old William Petsch had a warrant for his arrest out of the Westfield Police Department for failure to register. Petsch was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the police department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Cold Spring Court
wesb.com

Hit-and-Run with Amish Buggy in CattCo

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy and injured two people last week. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident in Napoli on June 8th and were told a vehicle had left the scene after striking the buggy. Two passengers in the buggy were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Buffalo arrested for drug possession

On June 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Shavon M. Brown, 36 of Buffalo, NY for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and introducing contraband into a prison. On June 12,2022 Troopers had been contacted by NYSDOCCS OSI from Attica Correctional Facility that Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Investigation into illegal drugs nets 12 arrests in Jamestown

A dozen people face illegal drugs and other charges following two simultaneous drug raids in the city of Jamestown early Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police say members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for an apartment at 47 Charles Street, with the help of the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. At the same time, Jamestown Police and the Chautauqua County Narcotics Investigation Team raided an apartment at 15 West Cowden Place. Jamestown Police Captain Bob Samuelson says one location was being used as a "stash house," while the other was used as a "user house"...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Tidioute Man Gets Jail Time for Role in Meth Trafficking Ring

A Tidioute man was sentenced to time behind bars for his role in a meth trafficking ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Cody Greeley, 25, was ordered to serve five years in jail for violating federal drug laws. Greeley conspired with his co-defendants to possess and distribute methamphetamine...
TIDIOUTE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Woman Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Drugs Into A Prison

A Buffalo woman has been arrested after she was caught trying to sneak drugs into a prison. New York State Troopers in connection with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested the 36-year-old woman on June 12, 2022. Shavon M. Brown of Buffalo was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.
wesb.com

Olean Teen Sentenced in Bowling Green Hazing Death

An Olean teen was sentenced in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student Thursday. According to the Associated Press, 19-year-old Jerrett Prizel was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years’ probation for his role in the death. Prizel, 22-year-old Daylen Dunson of Cleveland and...
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Charged In Late Night Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 50-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges following a late night burglary in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to a reported residential burglary around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at 15 East 15th Street. Police determined that someone forced entry into the house, however following a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY

