Gerry woman charged with Harassment

On June 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Kodie R. Skeels, 24 of Varysburg, NY for strangulation 2nd for obstruction of breathing, assault 2nd and assault 3rd. On June 12,2022 Troopers out of SP Warsaw received an arrest warrant for Skeel. Troopers did locate Skeels at his residence and he was taken into custody. Skeels had been involved in a domestic incident and two different dates. Skeels was transported to SP Warsaw for processing and arraigned in the town of Warsaw. Skeels was remanded to the Wyoming County jail in lieu of $25000.00 cash, $50000.00 bond and $75000.00 partially secured bond.

VARYSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO