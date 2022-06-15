Replacing Evgeni Malkin with a former Crosby linemate

It is the middle of June, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have gone radio silent. General manager Ron Hextall has become known for keeping things pretty quiet inside the organization and only speaking to the media when absolutely necessary. However, with several players becoming free agents next month, including Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin, it is likely that they are working feverishly behind the scenes to lock up some contracts. It will also be interesting to see what they do in the trade market during this offseason. On that note, one player to keep a close eye on is Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO