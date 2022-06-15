ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Replacing Evgeni Malkin with a former Crosby linemate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are in a holding pattern as we wait for resolutions to the Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin contract situations. Today I am going to talk about a very unlikely path to replace...

Un Zonked
2d ago

Why even take the time to speculate this? Burgeron isn't going to Pittsburgh. Malkin is almost a middle aged Russian, middle-aged is almost always bad in hockey, middle aged Russian is almost always worse. We love Malkin in Pittsburgh. For most fans Malkin has earned the right to retire here if he wants and we don't have to have a cup until the Sid era closes. They helped get the city 3 Cups. The Penguins front office didn't win any cups because they are all new. I think the most likely odditty that shows up in Pittsburgh is Claude Giroux.

