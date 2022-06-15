How to celebrate ‘Great Outdoors Month’ in Hawaii
Hawaii has a plethora of outdoor trails, beaches, hikes and waterfalls. The National Park Service encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
Hawaii has a plethora of outdoor trails, beaches, hikes and waterfalls. The National Park Service encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0