ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

How to celebrate ‘Great Outdoors Month’ in Hawaii

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD767_0gC3r1ew00

Hawaii has a plethora of outdoor trails, beaches, hikes and waterfalls. The National Park Service encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Iwi kūpuna found at West Maui surf spot Puamana may find rest soon

What started as five bones turned into more than five boxes of bones found over the last several years at surf spot Puamana Beach Park in West Maui, according to Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu. Kapu, who has been overseeing the iwi kūpuna, or ancestral bones, said he hopes...
LIFESTYLE
KHON2

Volunteers pack Kaimuki, clean 3,000 lbs of rubbish

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- 500 volunteers, 3,000 pounds of rubbish. That was the result of a few hours of work today at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii's Kaimuki Cleanup Festival, where volunteers spread out as far as the eye could see -- from Koko Head Avenue all the way down to Saint Louis School.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

A Step in Hanalei’s Past

Walking through the Ching Young Village Shopping Center is like taking a step back in time. With mom and pop shops that have called the center home since the 1980s and ’90s, the plaza captures Hanalei’s charming mix of small-town spirit and surf culture. Generations of residents and...
HANALEI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Free Father’s Day entertainment Sunday in Central Maui

A free Father’s Day concert will take place at the Maui Mall Village at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Performers include Hawaiʻi recording artist Keali’i Lum and the Halau Hula O Keola-Ali’i O Kekai. The halau has performed at resort luau shows and festivals on Maui and in Japan, according to a news release.
POLITICS
honolulumagazine.com

History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: First Public Park of the Kingdom

With its always fresh-cut grass and shade-giving trees, Kapi‘olani Park is perfect for soccer games, social picnics and lazy Sunday retreats. We often throw out, “We can meet at Kapi‘olani,” forgetting the park’s significant history. In 1977, Viola K. Rivenburgh reminded us how special “the first public park of the Kingdom” is with a delightful tribute celebrating its 100th birthday.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Beaches#The National Park Service
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Industry A Shambles and Why

First, we want to allay your fears. It isn’t Hawaii that’s in a shambles. Hawaii is great, always has been and always will be. Things here are going moderately well under the most unusual global and local travel circumstances any of us has ever experienced. But the industry is clearly in a far greater state of upheaval than we would like to believe.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiʻi Island Week: Big Island Invasive Species Committee

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) is dedicated to protecting Hawaii’s ecosystem with the help of local communities. With the assistance of Hawaiʻi communities, The Big Island Invasive Species Committee is motivating local families to be on the lookout for invasive species, harmful to native Hawaiian plants.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Beer Festivals Start Returning to Hawai‘i Next Week

Beer festivals are making a triumphant return in Hawai‘i. These massive parties revolve around beer, ciders and seltzers, but it is the food, live music and camaraderie that make them memorable. Each one emphasizes something different, so if you’re more into food or music, quantity or quality, being active or relaxing, there is one for you.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

How is Juneteenth 2022 Celebrated in Honolulu?

Federal offices—including the U.S. Postal Service—will close for the Juneteenth holiday in Hawai‘i on Monday, June 20. Some banks and businesses have also opted to observe the date so it might be wise to check before you show up at various places. The name is short for...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii will soon have the world’s only Anna Miller’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several decades, Anna Miller’s is closing its last restaurant in Japan. That leaves the Aiea location as the only one left of its namesake restaurants. The diner-style chain has been bringing American food and pies to Japan, and had opened a total of 25 locations...
AIEA, HI
luxurytraveldiary.com

Ritz-Carlton Maui Vs. Wailea Beach Marriott: Which Is Best?

Which is the best Marriott hotel in Maui? Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Vs Wailea Beach Resort Marriott?. The good news is that we have stayed at both of these hotels, and I have outlined the pros and cons of each hotel below. I have also included the club floor and lounge section of the Ritz-Carlton. When you take into account food costs and drink costs across the resort, it may work out better value to book a club room, depending on which room view you want to pay for. Wailea Beach Resort Marriott does not have a club lounge.
WAILEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dow tanks so what should investors do?

From now until June 20th, Kauai residents can get free health care through Tropic Care. Visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/tropic-care-2022/. A fun new activity is opening up at Ala Moana. It's called "The Search for Snoopy: A Peanut Adventure." Apollo Entice III, Snoopy and Charlie Brown visited Sunrise with more details. Iconic Pearl...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui mayor forum preview

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
POLITICS
globalcirculate.com

Alaska Airlines drops surprise 2-day sale for Hawaii flights

Airlines base their ticket pricing for flights on expectations for the future. Considering how the stock market hit a nosedive this week and there are talks of the Federal Reserve pushing the economy into recession in order to regain control of prices, the future isn’t looking hot for superfluous spending.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy