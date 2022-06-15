ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Juneteenth National Independence Day Closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, with the exception of Cabezon Pool...

Rio Rancho city closings for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20

RIO RANCHO — City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, with the exception of Cabezon Pool and Haynes Pool, are closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. No Summer Camp programming will take place on June 20, according to a press release from the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Juneteenth Freedom Day Event

The City of Rio Rancho and the NAACP Rio Rancho Northwest Mesa Branch are excited to host Rio Rancho’s inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Friday, June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. This event is free to the public and will feature food, activities, live music, and a beer garden. There will also be vendor booths and community services booths on hand for event attendees to purchase goods and receive information about healthcare and other community/social services. The event is subject to weather, and may be canceled due to such conditions as rain, wind, lightning, or public health orders. Admission is free. Parking and park seating space is available on a first come, first served basis. Blankets, umbrellas, and coolers are permitted. Food vendors will be on-site. No glass, outside alcoholic beverages, or individual grills will be allowed. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Visitors can access City Center via Unser Boulevard/King Boulevard and Paseo del Volcan/Broadmoor Boulevard.
RIO RANCHO, NM
