ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What is A/B Testing and How Feature Flags Contribute to it

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost companies believe they understand the customer, only to be shocked when their customers behave differently than what they expected, either intentionally or unintentionally. That's where A/B testing comes in to kick all these doubts and prevent the shock. We’ll play around to see how A/B testing works with...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

What is Android System WebView? Can I disable it?

You may have come across an app called Android System WebView on your smartphone. It’s a piece of software that enables other apps on your Android device to display web content without having to open a dedicated web browser. However, it’s had a slightly more complex history since Android 7.0 Nougat, which incorporated its functionality into Chrome. This article explains what exactly it does and whether you can safely disable it or not.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#A B Testing#Data Analytics#Europe#Configcat#Illustrative Example Half
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Watched Videos on Facebook

Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up. In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily,...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Your Hidden Messages on Facebook Messenger

Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
INTERNET
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
hackernoon.com

Startup DB: Search for relevant, curated posts by entrepreneurs & investors

The Mattermark Daily is an excellent daily newsletter that curates first-hand perspectives on entrepreneurship, investing, sales, hiring, and more, as it emerges everyday. As a weekend hack, we deep-indexed every article featured in the Daily over the past few years, and built StartupDB: a simple search interface so you can find the best, most relevant startup content from the Daily when you need it. We’ve been using it internally to field questions from readers and pull together some of the best startup resources — for example, this post here on 10 excellent resources for enterprise sales.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How To Make Your TikTok Account Private

If the thought of being TikTok famous is not your cup of tea or you would rather not share your profile and videos with strangers, then making your TikTok account private is the way to go. This social media platform lets you customize its privacy settings so that you choose who sees your content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hackernoon.com

Audience Knowledge Level: A Powerful Tool for Crafting a Resonating B2B Content

His blog post ranks in position 3 for his target keyword "retaining employees". It's driving a good amount of traffic, but the quality of leads is poor. It's his first content piece to rank on page one. However, he expected high-quality leads because an expert strategist helped him develop a content strategy based on customer pain points.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Is Lodash That Good? Performance Comparison of JavaScript and Lodash

Lodash it is modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance & extras. This is what you will see when you open the official Lodash documentation. I think many of you have already either heard or worked with it, so let's get straight to the point. Yura Abharian. I am a...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Spring Boot Performance Workshop with Vlad Mihalcea

A couple of weeks ago, we had a great time hosting the workshop you can see below with Vlad Mihalcea. It was loads of fun and I hope to do this again soon!. In this workshop we focused on Spring Boot performance but most importantly on Hibernate performance, which is a common issue in production environments. It’s especially hard to track since issues related to data are often hard to perceive when debugging locally. When we have “real world” data at scale, they suddenly balloon and become major issues.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Best Technologies You Can Use to Deploy and Manage a Microservices Architecture

‘Monolith to Microservices’ is one of the most sought-after application modernization initiatives taken by the world's best technology leaders. Leading enterprises worldwide are embracing this approach to achieve microservices architecture benefits such as increased resilience, rapid delivery, improved scalability, and faster time to market. In 2021, 45 percent of respondents stated that data analytics/business intelligence applications use microservices. Check out the latest platforms and tools to deploy and manage Microservices here, in this blog!
SOFTWARE
coinquora.com

Blocklike Panel – Web3: Built on user experience

As the vision of a decentralized, open, shared, equality-oriented and consensus-based network in the future, Web3 is one of the popular areas of blockchain. As DID, zero-knowledge proof and other new technologies extend to the application layer, as well as the technology of cross-chain, protocol, smart contract enter into maturity, Web3 has more and more become the new paradigm of Internet, producing the economic model and ecosystem surrounding user identity, value and rights. With the development of Web3 market, problems of shortcomings in user experience and market recognition of startups are emerging, making an obstacle to the sustainable growth of the field. In the future, issues of how to leverage user needs and pain points to achieve user synergy and user-friendly in the application layer are an indispensable part for Web3 mass adoption.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

8 Classic Linux Commands and Their Modern Alternatives

When you're learning Linux, you may begin with the basic commands that have existed since the days of Unix. However, developers created the standard commands long ago, and currently, these commands are simplified for ease of use. As an intermediate or expert user, it is good to learn powerful alternatives...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Crowd learning and Crowdsourcing: Trends in Contemporary Journalism

In the last few years, technological advancements have reshaped the way every individual, society, and industry functions. A variety of terminology is currently used in regard to crowds, e.g. crowdsourcing, collective intelligence, citizen science, and crowd learning. In times of digitalization, we need more than ever new approaches to optimize the training and professional competence of a journalist. The important case that we have to remember is that our behaviour creates data. This data can be effectively used to learn from crowds.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

GRASP Principles - Part 2: Controller, Low Coupling and High Cohesion

Hello guys. In the previous article, I wrote about what is GRASP, why we should use it, and the first 2 principles: Information expert and Creator. So, if you haven’t read the previous article, pls, read it now here. The controller is responsible for handling multiple requests from the...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Reading Uploaded File Content in JavaScript

Web developers have many reasons to read uploaded file content in JavaScript. Instead of uploading them straight to the client, they can write and manipulate the file data from a local directory. Compatibility issues on the JavaScript file uploader are easier to resolve before any data gets transported across the server. To illustrate this, let’s observe the File Reader object, which treats the content as a data URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy