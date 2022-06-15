What is A/B Testing and How Feature Flags Contribute to it

As the vision of a decentralized, open, shared, equality-oriented and consensus-based network in the future, Web3 is one of the popular areas of blockchain. As DID, zero-knowledge proof and other new technologies extend to the application layer, as well as the technology of cross-chain, protocol, smart contract enter into maturity, Web3 has more and more become the new paradigm of Internet, producing the economic model and ecosystem surrounding user identity, value and rights. With the development of Web3 market, problems of shortcomings in user experience and market recognition of startups are emerging, making an obstacle to the sustainable growth of the field. In the future, issues of how to leverage user needs and pain points to achieve user synergy and user-friendly in the application layer are an indispensable part for Web3 mass adoption.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO