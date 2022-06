Benton Harbor, Mich. — While teens spent time volunteering, another organization is looking to pay teens to find work. “One of the reasons a lot of individuals don't go back to work is the barriers that stop them, whether that be transportation, education, financial responsibilities. We know that finances are really difficult in terms of trying to find training and education. We are here to help with those things,” said Mary Murphy.

