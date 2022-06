For consumers and crypto buyers, the crypto-jungle is a real mess as far as security is concerned. If you have ever threaded the waters of any crypto service you will have to go through a tedious security on-boarding which includes complex and long phrases and codes to remember or store securely somewhere (whatever this means). Yes, you are in control of your own assets but the price to pay is that you are in charge of your own security. And since most people are not security experts, they are very much often exposed — without knowing. I am always amazed to see around me how many people, even tech savvy ones, don’t take basic security measures.

