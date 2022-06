VAN WERT — The Van Wert Police Department responded early Saturday morning to a home invasion on the 500 block of Burt St. The 88-year old male resident, Johnie Patrick, was awoken by the intruder who then struck Patrick on the head. The intruder placed a bag on Patrick’s head and tied his hands behind his back. Patrick estimated it took him a half an hour to free himself, at which point he made his way to a neighbor’s home and called police. The intruder stole money and Patrick’s Ford Ranger pick up truck, which was later recovered near US 224 and Marsh Rd. by the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO