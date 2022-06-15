Police Kill Texas Man Who Fired In A Gym During Children’s Summer Camp
The last thing parents from Duncanville, Texas expected once dropping off their children at Duncanville Fieldhouse for summer camp was that their kids would be in harm's way. Unfortunately, that’s not the sort of time we're living in. WHAT HAPPENED IN DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS?. WFAA-TV reports that a man...
More than two months after two members of an Arlington family are gunned down at their home, an arrest is made. Back on April 11th, George Nitsche, 84; and Matthew Stuart, 41, were shot to death at a home on Ivy Hill Dr.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect.
Detectives from the Fort Worth Gang Unit are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a minor to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was arrested by Dallas police on June 17 in connection with a shooting at a Dallas park that left another teen dead and a third injured.The 15-year-old suspect was charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police accused him of being involved with the June 4 shooting at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 19-year-old man was also injured after being shot in the hand, but was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital.The teen was arrested by members of the Dallas Police Gang Unit, who also seized four weapons, one of which was found on the suspect. His identity is not being released due to the fact that he is a minor.According to investigators, the teen was allegedly part of the group that met the victims at the park on the night of the murder. Detectives are trying to determine who else was with the suspect that night.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email.
A former officer with the Arlington Police Department has been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury in connection with a fatal shooting last year. Former officer Robert Phillips is charged with murder.
MESQUITE, Texas — Court records say the three men accused of fatally assaulting a security guard at a Mesquite gym earlier this year are not being indicted by the Dallas County Grand Jury. The records showed all three men were "no-billed" by the jury, meaning they did not indict...
Fort Worth, Texas – Authorities said a shooting incident took place early Wednesday evening in west Fort Worth, leaving a man wounded. Reportedly, the man sustained what were said to be serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment after a female fired multiple shots at him and then left the crime scene in a vehicle.
DALLAS - The family of a 13-year-old charged with manslaughter for shooting his friend at a Dallas home says what happened was an accident. They said the 15-year-old victim was like part of the family. Dallas police said the 13-year-old will be charged with manslaughter in the deadly shooting of...
DALLAS - Dallas police say a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon after another juvenile pulled the trigger of a gun he thought was empty. The shooting happened just after 2:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kiest Ridge Drive. Responding officers found 15-year-old Isaac Rodriguez had been...
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of a 14-year-old boy earlier this month. Jordan Perez was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 4 at a park in Old East Dallas. Police said there was a fight between two groups and someone...
A Denton County grand jury has handed-down indictments over the April 1st beating death of a seven-year-old boy. The boy’s mother, Sabrina Ho, 44, and her boyfriend Todd Shaw, 52, are each charged with murder and injury to a child.
Two shooting deaths in two days in Dallas and both of the shooters were under 16 years old according to police. The first incident occurred on Thursday when Dallas police say a 13-year-old shot and killed a 15-year-old.
A Fort Worth man has died more than a week after he and his wife shot one another at their north Fort Worth home. Early this month, Jessic Lacy called 911 to say he and his wife had just shot each other.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening. At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment. Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
Former Sheriff office employee was arrested for embezzling more than $250KGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. 49-year-old Umeka Myers has admitted to embezzling more than $250,000 from the jail inmate property fund over three years. She pled guilty to one federal count of theft from a program that receives federal funds.
Suspect In Custody & Charged Hours After Wednesday PM Murder. DeSoto Police have a suspect in custody and charged with murder for a Wednesday evening beating death that was reported shortly before 5:00 PM on the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and Fire Department paramedics quickly responded to the emergency call and found 45-year-old DeSoto resident Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening. A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.
