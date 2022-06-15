Police Kill Texas Man Who Fired In A Gym During Children’s Summer Camp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was arrested by Dallas police on June 17 in connection with a shooting at a Dallas park that left another teen dead and a third injured.The 15-year-old suspect was charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police accused him of being involved with the June 4 shooting at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 19-year-old man was also injured after being shot in the hand, but was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital.The teen was arrested by members of the Dallas Police Gang Unit, who also seized four weapons, one of which was found on the suspect. His identity is not being released due to the fact that he is a minor.According to investigators, the teen was allegedly part of the group that met the victims at the park on the night of the murder. Detectives are trying to determine who else was with the suspect that night.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email.

1 DAY AGO