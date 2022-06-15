ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Police Kill Texas Man Who Fired In A Gym During Children’s Summer Camp

By Piggie
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last thing parents from Duncanville, Texas expected once dropping off their children at Duncanville Fieldhouse for summer camp was that their kids would be in harm's way. Unfortunately, that’s not the sort of time we're living in. WHAT HAPPENED IN DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS?. WFAA-TV reports that a man...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Duncanville, TX
thebharatexpressnews.com

Minor injured in suspected gang shooting in Fort Worth Friday night

Detectives from the Fort Worth Gang Unit are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a minor to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Teenager arrested in connection with Dallas park shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was arrested by Dallas police on June 17 in connection with a shooting at a Dallas park that left another teen dead and a third injured.The 15-year-old suspect was charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police accused him of being involved with the June 4 shooting at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 19-year-old man was also injured after being shot in the hand, but was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital.The teen was arrested by members of the Dallas Police Gang Unit, who also seized four weapons, one of which was found on the suspect. His identity is not being released due to the fact that he is a minor.According to investigators, the teen was allegedly part of the group that met the victims at the park on the night of the murder. Detectives are trying to determine who else was with the suspect that night.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Summer Camp#Police#No Children#Duncanville Fieldhouse#Wfaa Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to shooting call, gang unit assisting with investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening.  At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot.  The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.  Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Arrest Ociel Martinez For Beating Of DeSoto Resident

Suspect In Custody & Charged Hours After Wednesday PM Murder. DeSoto Police have a suspect in custody and charged with murder for a Wednesday evening beating death that was reported shortly before 5:00 PM on the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and Fire Department paramedics quickly responded to the emergency call and found 45-year-old DeSoto resident Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

DeSoto police make arrest in beating death Wednesday

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening.  A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.  
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy