ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Summer activities and proper arch support from The Good Feet Store

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is here, a time when people love to be outside to explore, exercise, or just enjoy the weather during an evening walk. No matter your adventure, you want to feel...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Odo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Odo a loving home! Odo is just over a year old and is up-to-date on all vaccines. He is a sweet dog and calm-tempered. Odo loves to cuddle and is eager to learn. To get more information on Odo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Davis and Daddy Barbeque, the perfect team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday a very special team stopped by Charlotte Today: a Dad and son team now entered in online BBQ competitions across the country. Davis and Dad BBQ (aka Bart and Davis) tell us, it all started when Bart, (Dad) started smoking meat and grilling during COVID. Bart explaining: he got a smoker for my 40th birthday. He says, Davis and I have always enjoyed spending time outdoors together and cooking together, so we combined the two.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along

Dogs are perfect company whenever you’re grabbing a bite to eat. Becoming a dog mom made me want to take my pup everywhere even though he wasn’t fully trained. Now that my pup is officially legal, in dog years he’s only three, I’ve revisited the idea of him hanging with the big dogs (me). Here […] The post 9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport. Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer travel are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
charlotteonthecheap.com

Best Walmart Deals this week — shop Flash Picks online

If you make a purchase from a link on this page, Charlotte on the Cheap might earn a commission. Did you know that every week, Walmart offers tons of Flash Picks?. These are the items that are marked down, sometimes drastically, in a variety of categories, including sports, electronics, home improvement, appliances, fashion and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How people around Charlotte celebrated Juneteenth weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. Specifically, it denotes when Union soldiers arrived to take control of Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed enslaved persons of their newfound freedoms. Since its inception, the holiday has been uniquely celebrated by different...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Arches#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
WCNC

Summer essentials from Palmetto Moon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmetto Moon CEO John Thomas visited Charlotte Today on Thursday to discuss their brand new location in Charlotte. Thomas is a Charlotte resident so he is excited to get this store open. The store has everything you need to get ready for summer fun all season...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Taziki’s launches limited-time Lamb Burger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Now through Sept. 4, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is partnering with The American Lamb Board to offer a new burger made with 100% American Lamb. Taziki’s Lamb Burger is made up of two griddle-cooked, seasoned lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomato, grilled onions and peppers and Taziki sauce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
Axios Charlotte

9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte. We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] (1) Elk River Falls Location: Pisgah National Forest. […] The post 9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store has a line of Traeger Grills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store is one of the largest dealers of Traeger Grills in the southeast. Here with more about Traeger grills is Justin Kijak. “Many tried to duplicate the ease in which Traeger Grills has pioneered the industry but they fall short” says Kijak. Traeger grill has the latest in innovation and is WiFi ready. Whether you are barbequing or cooking outside Traeger Grills can meet any need. It really can replace your regular convection oven. There new lineup brings unrivaled wood-flavor to the table, unlocking your food's true potential. No matter which grill you select. Traeger wood pellet grills offer real, delicious wood-fired flavor that you can't get from other conventional grills. They also offer the versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, & BBQ all on one grill, and Set-It & Forget-It® controls make them as easy to use as an oven. Let Nichols Store aid you in your summertime grilling and outdoor dining. Nichols Store has them in stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mayfield gives away 10,000 scoops of ice cream in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayfield Creamery gave away free ice cream cones in Uptown Charlotte Thursday while helping the Salvation Army. With afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast, plus the heat index making it feel like over 100 degrees, what better way to beat the sweltering summer heat than an ice cream cone?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hot tips for summer dating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is the perfect time for singles to get out there for some great dates. Relationship Coach Jennifer Hurvitz join us today with three hot dating tips for summertime!. Tip 1: Polish your Picker and Dating Profile. Your dating profile should be clean. Make sure you...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy