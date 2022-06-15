Vance animal shelter is close to capacity

HENDERSON — The Vance County Animal Shelter is running out of room. And it’s approaching the crisis level.

“We’re full on our dog runs,” said Frankie Nobles, chief of animal services for Vance County.

The problem has been created by “a lot of surrenders — some strays, but mostly surrenders,” he said.

He and his staff are looking for ways to reduce the canine population at the Animal Shelter by “trying to get some rescues.”

They have not been forced to euthanize dogs during the current overcrowding, Nobles said, but “it’s getting close.”

Although the current Vance County Animal Shelter, which opened in October 2016, has more space than the previous facility, it is struggling to keep up with rising populations of ownerless dogs.

The Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society, a local nonprofit organization formed in 2011, works closely with the Vance County Animal Shelter to find homes for pets. But in spite of that collaboration plus private adoptions, the Animal Shelter is approaching capacity.

For anyone seeking to rescue a dog as a pet, now is an appropriate time.

Nobles encourages potential dog owners to visit the Animal Shelter, located at 1243 Brodie Road, to look over the variety of dogs available. The shelter is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Contact the shelter at 252-492-3136.

“We’re hoping to get some adoptions,” Nobles said.