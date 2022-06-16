How To Find All Crystal Shards

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix has revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, and it is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appears to divert dramatically from the plot of Final Fantasy 7 where it was left off in Remake and the sequence of events might not be the same as fans of the original remember. A legendary metal vocalist lent his voice for a new rendition of the theme song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's revenge. The original Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO