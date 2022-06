A tree preservation law that some view as the most comprehensive in the state was unanimously adopted by Cherry Hill Township Council on Wednesday night. The new ordinance, which will go into effect in about 20 days, requires commercial property owners to pay $100 for a tree removal application before cutting down trees. If the downed trees are not replaced on the property, a contribution must be made to the new Cherry Hill Tree Fund, which will pay for new tree planting around the town.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO