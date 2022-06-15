ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Stars & Guitars – June 24, 2022

By Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5:00 p.m. – Gates, Food Truck Alley & Attractions Open. Joe Nichols is coming to Colleyville along with another exciting fireworks show! 99.5 The Wolf will be on-site so stop by their booth for some swag! Don’t forget to check out our Farmers Market, carnival...

Texas Monthly

DFW’s Favorite Honky-tonk Band Is Led By a Dude With an Accordion

The Squeezebox Bandits were halfway through a three-hour set in February when they decided to reintroduce themselves. The sound quality at Second Rodeo Brewing, a spacious beer garden in a recently redeveloped area of the Fort Worth Stockyards, wasn’t great that day. For much of the first half of the show, the band’s singing was barely audible over the din of beer orders and chatter, and front man Abel Casillas looked like he was trying to nudge more volume out of his accordion by thrusting his hips to one side or the other with every squeeze of the instrument.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
DALLAS, TX
Colleyville, TX
Lawn, TX
Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Second Shot: Pilar Sanders

Fort Worth native Major Attaway talks landing a role …. This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than …. Is the Texas sun getting in your eyes? Try these …. June is National Dairy Month! Here are some season …. Now that people can do destination weddings, where...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Jimmie Vaughan Is Ready to Tell His Story

Fresh off the release of The Jimmie Vaughan Story, a career-spanning, five-CD, boxed set, Dallas native Jimmie Vaughan is looking forward to his next project: his first album containing his own compositions —with the exception of the release of a few self-penned instrumentals — since 2011’s. Do...
DALLAS, TX
Joe Nichols
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mountain Mike's Pizza to open Lewisville location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Not just nostalgia: An argument for reconsidering the mall

Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
planetrockwall.com

Municipal Cemetery | Rockwall, TX

In early 2003, Henry R. Squires bequeathed more than $123,000 for a Rockwall Memorial Cemetery rehabilitation. On Monday, May 30, 2005, more than 50 area residents and city staff members gathered around the cemetery’s new fountain to remember Squires, honor his dedicated service and marvel at improvements to the 130-year-old facility.
ROCKWALL, TX
Dallas Observer

Some Musicians Don't Feel Safe in Deep Ellum These Days

Live music still provides the beat that summons crowds to Deep Ellum. The neighborhood at the heart of Dallas' nightlife scene is endlessly changing. The Anvil Bar and the Lizard Lounge are long gone, but new places have shuffled onto the stage, such as the Wingbucket franchise on Elm Street and Ruins on Commerce Street. A block south on Main Street, you can play video games and down shots at the Select Start arcade bar, suck spiked popsicles from Picolé Pops and treat your hangover with New Orleans style beignets and chicory coffee at Le Bon Temps.

