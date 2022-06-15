Swimming Advisory Lifted for Captain’s Quarters Park in Norfolk

(NORFOLK, V.)– The Norfolk Department of Public Health has now lifted the Swimming Advisory posted on Tuesday, June 14, for Captain’s Quarters Park. Re-sampling of the water at this location has determined that levels of enterococci organisms are within State Water Quality Standards. All posted advisory signs are being removed from this location.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712. For information about the Virginia Department of Health’s Beach Monitoring Program, current swimming advisory maps, and helpful tips about recreational water safety, please visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control/beach-monitoring/