Located right on I-275, you may have passed through Old Seminole Heights dozens of times. "Seminole Heights is located in the urban core. So we're about 10 minutes north of downtown, easy access to the interstate. A lot of people like the fact that they can quickly get to the airport, get downtown for meetings, and yet you still feel completely separated from downtown. Some people like to call it a bohemian urban village. So very diverse, very connected neighborhood," said Tim Keeports, President of the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO