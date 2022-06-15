ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate Companies Are Laying Off Staff Right And Left

By Veronika Bondarenko
 3 days ago
It's not looking good for real estate employees who joined a brokerage in the midst of pandemic-related housing frenzy. In the last week, both Redfin (RDFN) - Get Redfin Corporation Report and Compass (COMP) - Get Compass Inc. Class A Report announced that they would be making significant layoffs as demand weakens.

Redfin employees on June 14 received an email saying that 470 employees, or roughly 8% of its workforce, were getting laid off.

The company blamed decreased demand for homebuying, which it said was 17% below expectations, as the reason such a large layoff was necessary.

Both Redfin And Compass Are Laying Off Employees

"A layoff is always an awful shock, especially when I’ve said that we'd go through heck to avoid one, and that we raised hundreds of millions of dollars so we wouldn't have to shed people after just a few months of uncertainty," chief executive Glenn Kelman wrote in a note sent to staff immediately after the people affected received notice.

"But mortgage rates increased faster than at any point in history. We could be facing years, not months, of fewer home sales, and Redfin still plans to thrive."

On the same day, real estate rival Compass told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was laying off around 450 positions "due to the clear signals of slowing economic growth."

With 4,800 employees by the end of 2021, this represents a nearly 10% reduction in its workforce. After the news broke, Compass briefly paused trading on the New York Stock Exchange — likely to avoid a rapid share downfall.

"The Transformation Plan is expected to include, but not be limited to, a series of actions such as a reduction in U.S. hiring and backfills resulting from attrition occurring both in the first half of 2022 and anticipated for the remainder of the year," reads Compass' SEC filing.

Does This Mean The Bubble Is Already Here?

For some, such sweeping layoffs are a clear sign of a bubble.

As mentioned by the Redfin CEO, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate is currently near 6%. While raised by the Fed to combat inflation, such historic highs significantly decrease who can buy a home by raising the cost of borrowing to a point that fewer can afford.

Subsequently, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association found that mortgage applications in May were 21% lower than a year ago.

Mortgage rates are not always a good indication of sales numbers or even prices — after more than a decade of underbuilding, there is still many parts of the country where there are more people looking to buy than homes on the market.

That said, such high rates inevitably take a toll on the number of people who can get a mortgage approved.

The Fed on June 15 approved another 0.75% rate increase so current conditions are likely to continue for at least as long as the homebuying boon seen in late 2020 and 2021.

"We could be facing years, not months, of fewer home sales, and Redfin still plans to thrive," Kelman wrote in his note to Redfin staff. "If falling from $97 per share to $8 doesn’t put a company through heck, I don’t know what does."

After the news of the layoffs, Redfin stock fell by 5% to $8. In February 2021, it was at a high of $97. Compass also went from $20 in April 2021 to $4.08 now. Layoffs sent the shares tumbling by more than 10%.

Related
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe What People Are Doing to Sell Their Houses

There are signs that the Federal Reserve's interest hike campaign is beginning to force the U.S. housing market to cool off, a little. But while some argue that the unfettered home price growth we've been seeing in the last few years must come to a head, others point to historically low inventory as a sign that any correction will be offset by continued high demand.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

How Much Will Mortgage Payments Go Up With the Fed Rate Hike?

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
