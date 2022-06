Terri Parson will be a special featured artist at the Arkansas Craft Guild & Gallery in Mountain View on Saturday June 25th from 10 to 5 at 104 E. Main. She will be bringing in new work available only on Saturday. She will share her artistic process in creating one-of-a-kind, nature inspired, wearable jewelry. Terri is also offering a drawing for a pair of her earrings for those who come in that day.

