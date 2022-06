ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting a police dog in Lawrenceville in May has been released from the hospital and booked into Gwinnett County Jail. Police say they responded to a call about a “man” with a gun threatening a woman in a home on Pine Lane in Lawrenceville around 10:20 p.m. May 23. They chased the person with the gun into the woods. The suspect then began shooting at the officers and they fired back, according to Gwinnett County police.

