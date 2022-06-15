As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Carolyn Ellis Wright went to meet the Lord on June 7, 2022. She was 88 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Emory Wight, and her son, James Ellis Wright. She was born on April 9, 1934, to Rufus Ellis and Minnie Paden Fowler in Vicksburg, Mississippi. At age 8 she and her mother moved to San Antonio, where her mom began a job as a switchboard operator in Natalia, Texas. Carolyn went to Blessed Sacrament Boarding School until age 11, where she loved the Catholic nuns that taught her so many wonderful things. She then attended Edgar Allen Poe Junior High and later graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked at Joske’s Department Store downtown.

