Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, SPUSD will expand its transitional kindergarten (TK) program to provide more early childhood education. The goal of the program is to achieve universal TK for four year olds by the 2025-2026 school year as specified in California Assembly Bill 130. This year, students who turn five between September 2 and February 2 are eligible to register for TK. The program provides children the opportunity to learn social, emotional, and hands-on academic skills that lead to success in kindergarten and beyond.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO