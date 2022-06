Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is displeased with the lack of resolution in getting a permanent generator for the Washington County Sheriff’s facility and jail. The county has taken several steps since March 2021 to attempt to replace the jail’s old generator, which was described by county officials as a money sink to keep running, and at one point was deemed unfit to pass inspection after a check by the fire marshal. However, a long-term solution has not come to fruition, and the jail has been using a temporary generator since December 2021.

19 HOURS AGO