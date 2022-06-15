ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Signs You Need Help With IBM i Application Modernization

It is safe to say that almost all companies today use software in their operations. In fact, businesses are getting more and more dependent on software applications and other IT solutions, especially in the last few years when the digital transformation really started to gain momentum. In these circumstances, every company...

HackerNoon

Your SaaS User Communications: Don't Overlook the Security Issues

Modern SaaS application providers handle sensitive user information every day, from customer names and email addresses to application code and third-party API secrets. It is thus more important than ever for web applications to adhere to the highest security standards, not only to maintain their business reputation and avoid financial losses but also to protect their users.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

5 Best Technologies You Can Use to Deploy and Manage a Microservices Architecture

‘Monolith to Microservices’ is one of the most sought-after application modernization initiatives taken by the world's best technology leaders. Leading enterprises worldwide are embracing this approach to achieve microservices architecture benefits such as increased resilience, rapid delivery, improved scalability, and faster time to market. In 2021, 45 percent of respondents stated that data analytics/business intelligence applications use microservices. Check out the latest platforms and tools to deploy and manage Microservices here, in this blog!
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lumigo expands its serverless observability platform to support any modern cloud application

The platform helps companies navigate the complexities of highly dynamic and distributed cloud applications with confidence. TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumigo, the modern cloud application observability platform, announced today the extension of its core product to support containers and Kubernetes. Lumigo now offers complete end-to-end observability covering the full spectrum of cloud services used in modern applications, from AWS Lambda to serverless services like DynamoDB to containers.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

JSWorld Conference 2022: Part III

Welcome! Glad to see you in the third part of my JSWorld Conference 2022 summary series, in which I share a summary of all the talks in four parts with you. the first part here, and the second part here, where I summarized the first seven talks:. First Talk: Colin...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Using Explainable AI in Decision-Making Applications

There is no instruction to the decision-making process. However, important decisions are usually made by analyzing tons of data to find the optimal way to solve a problem. That’s where we truly rely on logic and deduction. That’s why surgeons dig into anamnesis, or businesses gather key persons to see a bigger picture before making a turn.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Curiosity About Software Product Development & It’s Future!

My curiosity took me to a topic that looks generalized but has lots of aspects related to it. Instead of creating useless suspense, I have created this blog on software product development and its future. While searching for software development, the term SPD aka software product development, grabbed my attention. So, new readers might be confused that software development is different from developing software products. So, first, let me clarify that.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How We Automated our End-to-End Testing from the First Line of Code

Quality is critical when it comes to releasing any software, whether it’s in order to ensure an excellent experience of your product with minimal bugs, or even for security reasons, and it’s been well established that good code comes coupled with good tests. The hierarchy of tests as they relate to quality assurance are from unit tests through E2E testing, so just so we’re on the same page––I’ll briefly dive into each, and why the ultimate goal is to reach E2E testing of your product. Unit tests are at the bottom of the pyramid, as they’re just what they sound like, the smallest self-contained unit of testing. This means that you take the component or piece of code that you wrote, and test it as a standalone unit. This code is completely disconnected from anything else in the software stack and system it is going to live in, and the tests check if it performs as expected, as a standalone entity. Once we complete this basic testing of our code, we need to dive a little deeper, and test the code with more context of where it is actually going to exist in the stack, and this is where integration testing comes in.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

RINA Wireless Selects Summa Networks' SDM to Power its Mobile Platform

RINA Wireless, leading provider of technology services in the United States, announced a partnership with Summa Networks to use its HSS (Home Subscriber Server) for IMS to leverage its mobile services. Summa Networks’ technology is a proven solution for MNOs, MVNEs, MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers to...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Finding a CTO for Your Startup

So you are a startup, you’ve talked to people, and believe that your product will ”solve a problem.” You’ve secured some funding. Now you think the time has come to find a CTO. CTOs play a key role in the success of a business. They set...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Agile isn’t just for software developers. It’s a compelling way for companies to work

Over the last two and a half years, we’ve seen companies around the globe embrace hybrid working and technology like never before. But embracing new ways of working shouldn’t stop there. Beyond the flexibility of where you work, and beyond the digital tools to help us work and collaborate better, there is a model and mindset to fundamentally shift the way we work. That’s agile working.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Ubuntu Core 22 wants to power the next generation of IoT devices

Canonical, the company behind top Linux distro Ubuntu, has announced a new variant of the open source operating system, optimized for IoT and edge devices. Dubbed Ubuntu Core 22, the new operating system is pitched as helping manufacturers meet the challenges of ensuring security and remote management at scale as IoT ecosystems grow larger and more complex.
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Ankr to Provide RPC Support to Optimism Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution

The Web3 infrastructure provider, Ankr, has joined Optimism, an Ethereum blockchain-based Layer-2 scaling solution, as an RPC (Remote Procedure Call). Upwards of 50 networks use Ankr Protocol to handle six billion blockchain queries per day. Using RPCs, numerous apps can communicate with the blockchain simultaneously. Ankr currently serves as an RPC provider for 17 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Network complexity is creating major security and performance problems

As businesses move ever faster into a hybrid IT environment, their network complexity grows - which in turn, causes a number of worrisome challenges for IT pros. A new report from SolarWinds surveying more than 1,000 IT practitioners, managers, directors, and senior executives found budgeting, time constraints, as well as observability challenges, are making hybrid IT tough to realize.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

TikTok has moved all its US traffic to Oracle's cloud servers

TikTok is now routing all of its U.S. user traffic to Oracle's cloud infrastructure services, in a bid to allay U.S. regulators’ concerns about data integrity on the popular short video app given its Chinese ownership. The ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has more than a billion users, previously had stored...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

How to Easily Create an NFT Collection with Staking in 10 minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to launch an NFT collection, with the ability for our NFT holders to receive rewards by staking their NFTs. Create and deploy smart contracts with full ownership,. Run pre-sale and public sales with your custom minting page,. Create a staking pool to reward your...
