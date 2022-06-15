Hot Weather is Here to Stay

The first hurricane of the season is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, while parts of the U.S. are under the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and extreme heat. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the forecast.
A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
Severe thunderstorms are on its way into the Northeast by passing through the Ohio Valley into Upstate New York, causing potential tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The occurrence of heavy rain flooding is possible in the coming hours and days. The NWS...
The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Unseasonably cool weather is...
Brace yourselves, Ottawa! The city could see some serious severe thunderstorms and even a possible tornado by Thursday afternoon, according to weather experts. At 1:30 p.m. on June 15, Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project announced that the weather conditions in Ontario and Quebec could create a "likely tornado threat" on June 16.
A heat dome that settled over the western United States last week — leading to a record-breaking 102 degrees Sunday at the Salt Lake City International Airport — has spread to the East Coast. There, more than 100 million people are suffering under a heat alert, experiencing the...
A heat dome will contribute to record-breaking temperatures across the nation meanwhile, we are tracking a risk of severe storms for Southeast and Plains. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
Cold weather continues to blanket a vast portion of eastern and southern Australia in this later part of the week, wherein New South Wales and other states witnessed continued cold front that brought snowfall and rain showers since the onset of the winter season on June 1. Australia's Bureau of...
Residents across the central United States have barely had time to cool down after days of brutal heat smashed records across a wide swath of the country. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to crank up the thermostat to dangerous levels once again. A northward bulge in the...
