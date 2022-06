Despite throwing just six innings over the last two seasons, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander has quickly reestablished his Cy Young form. He enters a Sunday start against the White Sox sporting an 8-2 record with a 1.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 78 2/3 innings. At 39, the two-time AL Cy Young award winner and 2011 AL MVP is still one of the best in the game, and MLB daily Fantasy players will be rostering him in high numbers on Saturday. Verlander hasn't given up a run in four of his last seven starts and has surrendered one run and struck out 17 over 14 innings in his last two trips to the mound.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO