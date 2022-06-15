ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Pride Festival Planned For The Small Town of Mamou

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Chris Reed

There's a first time for everything.

The historic Hotel Cazan in Downtown Mamou has announced that it will host the first-ever Pride Festival in the small Cajun town.

The event starts on June 17 at 2 p.m. and lasts until June 18 at 10 p.m.F

Festivities will kick off Friday night at the World Famous bar in Downtown known as Fred's Lounge.

Those attending are asked to wear their rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community.

On Saturday, at Hotel Cazan there will be various musical performances including an appearance by Frank Perez, Executive Director of the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana.

Another small bar in Mamou, The Coulée Tavern, will host a drag show Saturday night beginning at 10:30 pm.

For more info on this inaugural event in Mamou, you can call Hotel Cazan at 337-468-5100.

