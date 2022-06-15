Travel Back in Time to France's Lost Medieval Gardens

Gardeners, history lovers, and Francophiles unite! The price of airfare is high, and actual-time travel has not been discovered yet; the solution to both of these problems is armchair time travel to historic France.

Dr. Margaret Goehring, Ph.D., from New Mexico State University’s Department of Art will be talking about the fabulous lost gardens of Medieval France. Dr. Goehring is the author of “Space, Place & Ornament: The Functions of Landscape in Medieval Manuscript Illumination” and is a specialist in manuscript illumination and painting of the Low Countries and France from the 14th to the 16th centuries.

This program will be in-person at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Roadrunner Room at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

For information, contact Deanna Duffy, writer, at 575/528-4001 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).