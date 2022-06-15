ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County Weekly COVID-19 Update

hayscountytx.com
 3 days ago

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) is now reporting COVID-19 data in a manner that is more in line with how the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) now calculates whether a community has high, medium or low transmission (visit that webpage here; Hays County is currently identified as...

hayscountytx.com

AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
