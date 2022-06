MIAMI - Soccer fans, it's the hot topic of the week because, for the first time, Miami will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Miami was selected as one of 11 host cities in the United States. Miami-Dade County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people will travel to Miami for the games. And with that many visitors, comes millions and millions of dollars in revenue. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the World Cup may just be the largest party Miami's ever thrown."Gooooal," yelled Mayor Suarez. The excitement was felt around the city as Miami was officially announced last night to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO