Active driver-assist features are becoming more and more prominent in modern automobiles, and according to a recent study, are more desirable among new vehicle shoppers than fully autonomous features. However, safety standards for these systems are in the midst of major renovations, as they’re set to receive official ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), while that same organization is also weighing changes to its automatic emergency braking testing, specifically, raising the speeds at which those systems are tested. Now, a new study from IIHS has found that many driver assist features present in Ford Co-Pilot360 could be especially helpful for older drivers, in particular.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO