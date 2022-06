Susan E. Roper, age 57 of Centralia, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ms. Roper was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 22, 1964, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary Ellen (Commire) Roper. Susan worked for a time at Henry Ford Hospital and later worked at Arrow Group and Pulsar Plastics. She loved being with her family, spending time with her children, and watching her granddaughter grow. Susan loved all living creatures and enjoyed feeding squirrels by hand and birds. She also liked listening to music and dancing.

