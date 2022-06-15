Tuesday’s Area Scoreboard: Algona Baseball Snaps Losing Streak

–Only minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle left the roadway and ended up in a field near Burt Saturday afternoon. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Justin Haukoos of Armstrong was traveling westbound on County Road B19 on a 2013 Harley Davidson around 4:15 PM Saturday.
–A Pub owner in Palo Alto County is facing multiple charges, including several felonies, as part of an ongoing investigation between state and local law enforcement agencies. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies executed a search warrant at Molly Maguire’s Pub near Cylinder Friday around 9:30 AM....
–Requests for a Deputy led to a pair of arrests in separate incidents late last week across Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a request for a Deputy on Thursday, June 16th in Titonka, just before 1:45 PM. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and arrested 30-year-old Douglas John Roth of Titonka on charges of Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
