ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Tuesday’s Area Scoreboard: Algona Baseball Snaps Losing Streak

algonaradio.com
 6 days ago

Carter Morphew (NU) 2/3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1...

www.algonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
algonaradio.com

Only Minor Injuries Following Motorcycle Accident Near Burt

–Only minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle left the roadway and ended up in a field near Burt Saturday afternoon. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Justin Haukoos of Armstrong was traveling westbound on County Road B19 on a 2013 Harley Davidson around 4:15 PM Saturday.
BURT, IA
algonaradio.com

Pair of Arrests Made Following Requests for Deputy

–Requests for a Deputy led to a pair of arrests in separate incidents late last week across Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a request for a Deputy on Thursday, June 16th in Titonka, just before 1:45 PM. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and arrested 30-year-old Douglas John Roth of Titonka on charges of Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy