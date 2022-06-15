ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Absolute Machine Tools & Productive Robotics Lets IMTS Attendees “Free Play” with OB7 Line of Simple Easy-to-Teach Collaborative Robots in Booth #338519 at IMTS 2022

roboticstomorrow.com
 3 days ago

In light of the current skills gap and employment shortage, cobots are playing a vital role in manufacturing operations now more than ever since manufacturers are having to think outside the box to maintain productivity. [LORAIN, OH - June 2022] Absolute Machine Tools together with Productive Robotics will exhibit...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctemag.com

8 benefits of standardized robots

Traditionally, CNC automation solutions were often custom and one-offs. Although promising an outcome tailor-made to an application can be tantalizing, it also can make choosing the right investment in robotics for the machining industry very difficult and risky. The evolution of technology and capabilities, coupled with increased acceptance of automation,...
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Futurity

Method lets humans help robots ‘see’ to get around stuff

Researchers have come up with a new strategy that allows humans to help robots “see” their environments and carry out tasks. Just like us, robots can’t see through walls. Sometimes they need a little help to get where they’re going. The strategy called Bayesian Learning IN...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Directly wireless communication of human minds via mind-controlled programming metasurface

An concept of electromagnetic brain-computer-metasurface (EBCM), and remotely mindcontrolled metasurface (RMCM) via brainwaves is reported in eLight. Rather than DC voltage from power supply or AC voltages from signal generators, such metasurfaces are controlled by brainwaves collected in real time and can transmit information wirelessly between human brains. Such platforms can lead to a promising approach for the service of disabled people.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Warehouse automation firm Hai Robotics closes $100M series D funding round

Less than a year after raising $200 million, Chinese warehouse automation firm Hai Robotics has announced a $100 million series D+ funding round. The funding is the third round raised in the past year as the acceleration of warehouse robotics intensifies across the globe. Hai has now raised $315 million, according to Crunchbase, across six total rounds.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lico
Nature.com

A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

High vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid metaheuristic algorithm combined with Ensemble Learning yields significantly improved results. Based on information collected from the Road Side Unit (RSU) or the Base Station, a hybrid metaheuristic (Seagull optimization and Artificial Fish Swarm Optimization) method is used to estimate (BS). The suggested approach incorporates an ensemble machine learning and hybrid metaheuristic method to reduce the latency. The current model's execution is calculated using a variety of Machine Learning techniques, including SVM, Nave Bayes, ANN, and Decision Tree. As a result, the performance of machine learning algorithms may be studied and used to achieve the best results. Comparative analysis between the proposed method (HFSA-VANET) and (CRSM-VANET was done on different performance parameters like throughput, delay, drop, network lifetime, and energy consumption to assess system performance on two factors Speed and Nodes. The HFSA-VANET method shows an overall drop in the delay of 33% and a decrease in the energy consumption of 81% and an increase of 8% in the throughput as compared with the CRSM-VANET method at 80 node. The proposed method that is HFSA-VANET has been implemented in the MATLAB and NS2 environment.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

GRASP Principles - Part 2: Controller, Low Coupling and High Cohesion

Hello guys. In the previous article, I wrote about what is GRASP, why we should use it, and the first 2 principles: Information expert and Creator. So, if you haven’t read the previous article, pls, read it now here. The controller is responsible for handling multiple requests from the...
COMPUTERS
studyfinds.org

Tiny robots that swim through the body treating diseases created by scientists

STANFORD, Calif. — A Transformer-style robot that can travel through the human body to cure diseases may be the future of medicine. A team of scientists from Stanford have created this tiny shape-shifting machine, inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art of origami. The fingertip-sized robot is controlled by magnets...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Robots#Productivity#Productive Robotics
HackerNoon

Using Explainable AI in Decision-Making Applications

There is no instruction to the decision-making process. However, important decisions are usually made by analyzing tons of data to find the optimal way to solve a problem. That’s where we truly rely on logic and deduction. That’s why surgeons dig into anamnesis, or businesses gather key persons to see a bigger picture before making a turn.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

D-Wave launches a first prototype of its next-gen annealing quantum computer

“The Advantage2 prototype is designed to share what we’re learning and gain feedback from the community as we continue to build towards the full Advantage2 system,” said Emile Hoskinson, director, Quantum Annealing Products, D-Wave. “Our current Advantage quantum computer was completely re-engineered from the ground up. With Advantage2, we’re pushing that envelope again — demonstrating that connectivity and reduction in noise will be a delivery vehicle for even greater performance once the full system is available. The Advantage2 prototype is an opportunity for us to share our excitement and give a sneak peek into the future for customers bringing quantum into their applications.”
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Best Technologies You Can Use to Deploy and Manage a Microservices Architecture

‘Monolith to Microservices’ is one of the most sought-after application modernization initiatives taken by the world's best technology leaders. Leading enterprises worldwide are embracing this approach to achieve microservices architecture benefits such as increased resilience, rapid delivery, improved scalability, and faster time to market. In 2021, 45 percent of respondents stated that data analytics/business intelligence applications use microservices. Check out the latest platforms and tools to deploy and manage Microservices here, in this blog!
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
TechCrunch

Unified-IO is an AI system that can complete a range of tasks, including generating images

“We are interested in building task-agnostic [AI systems], which can enable practitioners to train [machine learning] models for new tasks with little to no knowledge of the underlying machinery,” Jaisen Lu, a research scientist at AI2 who worked on Unified-IO, told TechCrunch via email. “Such unified architectures alleviate the need for task-specific parameters and system modifications, can be jointly trained to perform a large variety of tasks and can share knowledge across tasks to boost performance.”
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Novel inorganic crystal structures predicted using autonomous simulation agents

We report a dataset of 96640 crystal structures discovered and computed using our previously published autonomous, density functional theory (DFT) based, active-learning workflow named CAMD (Computational Autonomy for Materials Discovery). Of these, 894 are within 1"‰meV/atom of the convex hull and 26826 are within 200"‰meV/atom of the convex hull. The dataset contains DFT-optimized pymatgen crystal structure objects, DFT-computed formation energies and phase stability calculations from the convex hull. It contains a variety of spacegroups and symmetries derived from crystal prototypes derived from known experimental compounds, and was generated from active learning campaigns of various chemical systems. This dataset can be used to benchmark future active-learning or generative efforts for structure prediction, to seed new efforts of experimental crystal structure discovery, or to construct new models of structure-property relationships.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Integrating Data Directly into Publications with Augmented Reality and Web-Based Technologies "“ Schol-AR

Scientific research has become highly intertwined with digital information, however scientific publication remains based on the static text and figures of principal articles. This discrepancy constrains complex scientific data into 2D static figures, hindering our ability to effectively exchange the complex and extensive information that underlies modern research. Here, we demonstrate how the viewing of digital data can be directly integrated into the existing publication system through both web based and augmented reality (AR) technologies. We additionally provide a framework that makes these capabilities available to the scientific community. Ultimately, augmenting articles with data can modernize scientific communication by bridging the gap between the digital basis of present-day research and the natural limitations of printable articles.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy