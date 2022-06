The City of Greensboro and Mayor Nancy Vaughan have signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge, committing to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators. Led by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, the City will identify opportunities to plant more milkweed or native nectar plants to help re-establish native habitats for pollinators.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO