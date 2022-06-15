10 Things To Watch On Disney+ With Your Dad For Father's Day

It’s a classic story. A twenty-something, lost in life, uncertain of their way, meets somebody who’s a little more established, and it’s through this person — typically in the form of love — that the wandering twenty-something finds their way. Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth tells this story, or at least a version of it, but the film manages to pivot around the typical narrative clichés that many others of its ilk fall into. Like Frances Ha, Lady Bird, Bo Burnam’s Eighth Grade, and any number of other contemporary “coming of age” films, Raiff’s latest centers around a character for whom romance isn’t the ultimate outcome. The movie does have plenty of love and romance, but it makes damn sure to portray a more realistically complicated portrayal of youth and all the uncertainties that come along with it. Not only that, but Cha Cha Real Smooth celebrates youth and the possibilities of all its uncertainties, taking a stance that not having everything figured out is simply a glorious part of life.

