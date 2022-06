Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.Week to week, Obi-Wan Kenobi continues to deliver a rich story of a broken man finding his will to fight. Reprising his role, Ewan McGregor bridges the gap between the prequel era and the original trilogy through his journey across the six-episode limited series. Though the primary focus of Obi-Wan’s internal turmoil lies with the broken friendship with his former Padawan turned Sith Lord, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), it’s often through the side characters that help bring more depth to Obi-Wan’s story. Such is the case in Episode 5 with Reva (Moses Ingram) and Tala Durith (Indira Varma). In it, their backstories are uncovered. Reva and Tala’s histories being juxtaposed with each other creates new layers to these complex women as well as challenges Obi-Wan’s self-imposed isolation and passivity.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO