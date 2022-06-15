ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County To Conduct Geneva Bridge Inspections

geneva.il.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT) will be conducting inspections Thursday, June 23 at...

www.geneva.il.us

vernonhills.org

Butterfield to Close South of Buckley

Metra and Lake County Division of Transportation (LCDOT) have notified the Village that Butterfield Road will be closed between Winchester Road and Route 137/Buckley Road starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 through the afternoon of Wednesday, June 29. The closing is necessary to improve the ride quality at the existing railroad crossing crossing.
VERNON HILLS, IL
geneva.il.us

Peyton Street Closed For Water Service Replacement June 16

The Geneva Public Works Department is replacing water service infrastructure at two McKinley Avenue homes June 16 which requires closing the roadway from State (Route 38) to Peyton streets on the City's west side. Motorists can use Anderson Boulevard as an alternate route. The project is expected to be completed...
GENEVA, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Grand Avenue railroad bypass project in Elmwood Park on track

Many residents favor one of six proposals for the “Grand Gateway Project” that would create a grade separation and a traffic bypass for the dangerous railroad crossing in Elmwood Park along Grand Avenue a few blocks west of Harlem Avenue. The scope of the project is to construct...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision

Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […] The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
geneva.il.us

Kane County To Host Recycling Extravaganza

For those looking to declutter their homes, Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza Saturday, July 9 to help people safely dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S....
GENEVA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Open Burning Regulations

As we move into the summer season, it’s a good idea to review what you can and can’t burn in unincorporated areas of Kane County. It’s important to note that if you’re inside city limits you will need to check with your city government website. Ordinances vary from town to town.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man driving intoxicated crashed car into building in Fox Lake, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say an Ingleside man crashed his vehicle into an apartment building in Fox Lake while driving under the influence of alcohol and resisted arrest. Shaun R. Dalton, 42, of the 35500 block of North Everett Avenue in Ingleside, was charged with driving under the influence, criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer. […] The post Man driving intoxicated crashed car into building in Fox Lake, prosecutors say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Did you know? Illinois has a park on the site of a former Army base.

Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lifeguard rescues unresponsive person who nearly drowned in public pool near Vernon Hills

Paramedics and a lifeguard successfully revived a person who was unresponsive after nearly drowning in a public pool near Vernon Hills, officials said. The Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded around 5:14 p.m. Tuesday to Vernon Township Peterson Park Pool, 16652 North Buffalo Grove Road in unincorporated Vernon Hills. Fire officials said dispatch received a […] The post Lifeguard rescues unresponsive person who nearly drowned in public pool near Vernon Hills appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
VERNON HILLS, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Police investigating shooting in Plainfield

Members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity Recreation Center in the 24000 block of Renwick Road in Plainfield on Wednesday at around 9:55pm. The officers arrived to find an adult male with apparent gun shot wounds. Moments...
PLAINFIELD, IL

