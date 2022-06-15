Alabama Softball Plans Homecoming Trip For Montana Fouts

One of the nation’s top kicker prospects and Alabama football’s top kicker target, Peyton Woodring announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday. Woodring is rated as a five-star kicker, and he is the No. 4 kicker in the nation, according to Kohl’s Kicking. The Louisiana product chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Air Force and Louisiana Lafayette. Alabama offered the rising senior Monday after he impressed at camp, and he said Alabama was at the top of his recruitment after receiving the offer. It looks as if Kirby Smart and the defending National Champions were able to sway Woodring.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO