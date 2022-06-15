OCMVCD Showcases a New Educational Tool and Partnerships During National Mosquito Awareness Week

June brings warm weather, more mosquitoes, and National Mosquito Awareness Week. To increase awareness of mosquitoes and the diseases they can transmit, Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) is expanding partnerships with local agencies and promoting new educational resources for residents.

During National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 19-25, OCMVCD is launching the Tip, Toss, Take Action campaign and promoting Grandmother Mosquito, a new children’s book teaching families about mosquito breeding. To increase awareness and educational outreach, OCMVCD will be interacting with the public in the following ways:

-Partnering with OC Public Libraries’ Storytime series to promote a new children's book called Grandmother Mosquito.

-Engaging with residents at the Discovery Cube of Orange County with activities, crafts, and opportunities to speak with experts on June 18th.

-Releasing an “Ask the Expert” video series that allows community members to submit questions to OCMVCD experts.

-Hosting giveaways and trivia questions.

“By educating Orange County’s youth and making mosquito control fun and interesting, OCMVCD is looking ahead to a future where residents will have grown up knowing how to Tip, Toss, and Take Action.” said OCMVCD Education Coordinator and author of Grandmother Mosquito, Hester “Fritz” Petropoulos.

A free digital version of the book will be available on the District's website or can be downloaded from Amazon Kindle from June 19th to June 23rd. Paperback copies of the book are available at all 35 Orange County Library branches with a valid library card or can be purchased on Amazon.

“National Mosquito Awareness Week is an opportunity for the District to work with the community and increase engagement,” said OCMVCD Public Information Officer Heather Hyland. “The safest and most effective way to reduce mosquito populations is for residents to tip standing water, toss out unneeded containers, and take action by wearing repellent to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.”

To learn about events and activities that OCMVCD will be participating in this summer visit www.ocvector.org.

Residents should also take these precautions to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes:

-Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week

-Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly

-Dump water from potted plant saucers

-Avoid transporting or sharing plant clippings rooted in water

-Drill holes or puncture containers to eliminate standing water

To prevent mosquito bites, OCMVCD offers the following tips:

-Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin before going outdoors; reapply as recommended

-Wear repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

-Close all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or space; repair broken or damaged screens

-Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and opt for lighter-colored clothing

OCMVCD encourages residents to sign up for VIP District email notifications. For more information, visit www.ocvector.org