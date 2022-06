June 17, 2022, Jackson, WY – Teton County Health Department is announcing that Teton County, WY, has moved into the Medium Community Level for COVID-19. This decrease from the High Community Level results from a decrease in new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past seven days, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the last 7 days remains elevated.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO