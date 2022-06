I was hit with a little inspiration today when Nathaniel Whittemore covered a couple New York Times hit pieces targeted at Bitcoin in a recent episode of his podcast, “The Breakdown.” The first article attempted to dispute Bitcoin's decentralization by using mining stats from the early days when very few people were mining. A second article by Paul Krugman attempted to disparage Bitcoin by saying it was essentially useless. That coming from a Nobel Prize-winning economist who is infamous for an article about the internet being a passing fad. Why do we trust these people, let alone even care what they think?

